Esteban Ocon: “We have done most of our homework today to help us get ready for the weekend”

Esteban Ocon was pleased to get up to speed quickly during second practice for the German Grand Prix on Friday afternoon after the Frenchman missed the first session to allow test driver Nicholas Latifi to get some track time.

Ocon watched from the side-lines on Friday morning as Latifi racked up twenty-seven laps on board his VJM11 at the Hockenheimring and gave praise to the Canadian and to his Sahara Force India F1 Team team-mate Sergio Pérez for gaining information about the set-up needed to be able to get into the seat in the afternoon and attack almost from the start.

Despite issues with traffic that made it difficult to get a clean lap in, Ocon ended the session inside the top ten, completing thirty-nine laps, ending 1.423 seconds off the pace of Max Verstappen up front, with the Frenchman right in the mix of the incredibly tight midfield pack that could finish in any order during Saturday afternoon’s Qualifying session.

“Things went well this afternoon and I got up to speed quickly,” said Ocon. “The information from Nicholas and Sergio this morning was useful and it was a pretty normal session.

“The main challenge was completing a clean lap with all the traffic, but we have done most of our homework today to help us get ready for the weekend.”