Fernando Alonso – The British Grand Prix Was A Great Show For The Fans

Fernando Alonso has said that the British Grand Prix was a “great show” for spectators as he fought back to finish eighth at Silverstone.

The Spaniard started thirteenth but felt he could have scored more points than the four he did because of the tyre advantage his McLaren F1 Team had after the safety car.

“It was a great race today, and a great show for the fans with a couple of Safety Cars that always mix things up.

“In a normal race, eighth would be great, but with the Safety Car and the yellow [Soft] tyres we decided to put on – and the others who didn’t pit – we had a clear tyre advantage at the end of the race, but couldn’t capitalise on that because we were stuck behind traffic.”

Alonso had an incident with the Haas F1 Team of Kevin Magnussen during first practice and the two battled again during the race with the Spanish driver feeling Magnussen should have been penalised for forcing him off the track.

“Kevin [Magnussen] pushed us off the track at Turn Seven, and without that I think we could have probably been fighting with Esteban [Ocon] and Nico [Hulkenberg] for P6.

“However, no penalty was given so we had to fight back, and overtook Kevin on the last lap.

“We have more points for the team, which is great, but hopefully we can reach that position in the future thanks only to our own performance.”

Despite the fight back, Alonso still feels McLaren need to look in to finding performance on the Saturday so they can be ahead of the others in the midfield on race day.

“Saturday seems to be the lowest point of our weekend in terms of performance, but then on Sundays we are in the same group as Renault, Force India and Haas, so we definitely need to find more performance in qualifying.”