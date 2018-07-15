Gary Paffett Dominates DTM Qualifying for Race 2 at Zandvoort

The DTM Series championship leader, Gary Paffett, has strengthened his advantage in Zandvoort with another pole position.

Paffett started on pole for Saturday’s race which he then went on win.

Joining the Briton on the front row will be BMW‘s Philipp Eng with the Austrian nearly half a second off the pacesetter.

Reigning champion René Rast starts third for Audi meaning all three brands feature in the top three positions.

At the start of the session Joel Eriksson’s car was still being rebuilt after his off in practice which left him in the gravel after hitting the barrier.

Not wanting to mess about the drivers who were out on track were putting in fastest laps straight away to try and set a strong banker time.

Bruno Spengler found himself leading the early stages and was improving on his time with every lap.

However, Eng and then Paffett both took to the top spot to displace the Canadian.

A yellow flag was deployed after Pascal Wehrlein run wide into the gravel and narrowly avoided becoming beached.

At the top Paffett was already half a second quicker than his pole time from yesterday.

Having stopped on track in practice with an electrical issue, Robin Frijns managed to put in a time whilst BMW continued working on Eriksson’s car.

With twelve minutes left on the clock the drivers headed to the pits, before they attempted their second runs.

The Audis of Mike Rockenfeller, Jamie Green and Nico Müller remained on track for an extra couple of laps to try and improve on their lowly positions, before joining the others in the pits.

With just over six minutes left in the session, Timo Glock resumed the action as the field followed him onto the track.

It was disappointment for Frijns who was out of the car with three minutes left, as the electrical issue from practice was still present. The Dutchman starts last for his home race.

Having managed to get out on track Eriksson managed seventeenth on his first timed lap, and improved on this to qualify in fourteenth.

At the top of the timings there were no major changes as nobody was able to make a dent into Paffett’s advantage.

Paffett with start on pole position for the second time this weekend with Eng joining him on the front row.

Rast starts in third with Wehrlein, who was left disappointed yesterday, starting from fourth.

Di Resta is fifth with Rockenfeller alongside.

The BMWs of Spengler and Augusto Farfus are seventh and eighth.

Mercedes duo Edoardo Mortara and Lucas Auer complete the top ten.

The second race of the weekend gets underway at 13.30 and lasts 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results: Zandvoort – Qualifying 2