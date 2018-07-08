Grosjean Heralds ‘Good Recovery’ after Qualifying Eighth at Silverstone

Romain Grosjean was positive after qualifying eighth on the grid for the British Grand Prix despite having had limited running at Silverstone due to his crash in first practice on Friday.

The Haas F1 Team racer crashed at Abbey on Friday morning, with the car required a complete rebuild as a result, but he showed good pace in Saturday morning’s practice session, which he then translated into a top ten position in Qualifying.

“I’m very happy,” said Grosjean, who will share row four with team-mate Kevin Magnussen. “Knowing that we didn’t drive at all yesterday afternoon and we only did one lap on the soft in the morning, I think it’s a really good recovery.

“This morning, the session with the red flag, it was not easy in FP3, but we got here and we’ve got the two cars in seventh and eighth. I think that’s the best we can do, so we can be very happy with that.

“My last lap, I didn’t put everything on the table, which I think was the right thing to do.”

Grosjean is not expecting the same kind of luck that came the way of Haas at the Red Bull Ring last weekend where he and his team-mate Magnussen finished fourth and fifth, but he hopes to keep their position as the best of the rest.

“For the team, seventh and eighth is amazing, and I think we can have a great race,” said the Frenchman. “If we can get as much luck as we did in Austria, it’ll be great, but if the two of us can go in the no-man’s land and push from there, do our race, it’ll be good.”