Guenther Steiner: Haas’ race “damage limitation”

Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team, Guenther Steiner has said that the German Grand Prix was a case of “damage limitation” for the team.

The race was dominated by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, following the demise of home favourite Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who crashed out of the lead on lap 52 in treacherous conditions.

Drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, were able to make the best of the pit stop strategies of their competitors.

Grosjean and Magnussen finished sixth and eleventh respectively.

Steiner said, “It was a very eventful race. We still need to analyse exactly what happened, what we could’ve done different.

I don’t say even better, because we don’t know yet.” he added.

Following the race, Haas are now tied with midfield rival Force India on points, with both teams having 59.

“We got away with eight points, so I think it was damage limitation.”, said Steiner.