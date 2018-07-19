Haas Opts to Skip Hungaroring Test in order to Focus on Data Analysis

The Haas F1 Team will not participate in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test as it sees little-to-no benefit in running at the Hungaroring track.

The team would have needed to use young drivers for both days of the test having used race drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test, but instead will return to their factory to analyse the data from the two-day test they had with Pirelli following the British Grand Prix, as well as the data they’ve acquired from the last few races, including this weekend’s German and next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Instead of participating in the test in Hungary, Haas F1 Team is using the time to analyse the data it received from its recent Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone, from past grands prix and from our simulator work,” said team principal Guenther Steiner to RACER.

“Between the data our drivers have been able to gather that is directly applicable to their driving styles in our cars, and this current run of five races in six weeks, we determined our time was best spent at the factory.”

Steiner insists the decision skip the test has not been down to the ongoing issues with Santino Ferrucci, who has seen his ride in FIA Formula 2 with Trident disappear thanks to his on-track antics against team-mate Arjun Maini and thanks to the failure to pay the promised fees to race for the Italian team.

Haas is currently assessing whether to keep the American, who is banned from racing in the next four Formula 2 races, on their books, although he was not scheduled to test in Hungary had the team opted to join in.