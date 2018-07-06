Hamilton Fastest In First Practice At Sunny Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in first practice for the British Grand Prix as he aims for a record breaking sixth victory at Silverstone.

The British driver beat team-mate Valtteri Bottas by three tenths of a second as Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport aim to bounce back from a double retirement last time in Austria.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was third fastest but half a second slower than Hamilton with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing of Daniel Ricciardo fourth.

Kimi Räikkönen rounded out the top five with Austrian Grand Prix winner Max Vertsappen sixth albeit setting his time on the slower medium tyre.

Romain Grosjean was best of the rest but crashed out at turn one midway through the session with the two Sahara Force India F1 Team of Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon seventh and eighth and split by only three thousandths of a second with Lance Stroll completing the top ten.

Brendon Hartley in the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda was the first driver to set a lap time but the Mercedes duo soon took charge with Bottas and Hamilton trading purple sectors as the silver arrows look strong round the Silverstone circuit.

Sergey Sirotkin was the first driver to have an off as he made a mistake out the penultimate corner and went for a trip through the gravel trap but it was Grosjean who made the first impact with the barriers.

Fresh off his first points scoring finish this season, the Haas F1 Team driver got caught out with the DRS open at turn one and spun into the wall as his session was ended.

A number of drivers made trips onto the grass with Räikkönen spinning at the end of the Wellington straight while Fernando Alonso and McLaren F1 Team had another tough day, his use of a run off area on the exit of Beckets summing up first practice as the Spaniard and Stoffel Vandoorne finished a lowly fifteenth and seventeenth position.

There was trouble for Verstappen as he was forced to pull over on the pit straight with a suspected gearbox issue in the closing minutes of the session while it was a tough session for the two Renault Sport Formula One Team cars of Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hülkenberg as they could only finish sixteenth and eighteenth.

Many drivers complained of the bumps on the new surface but after the first practice session, it looks like Mercedes are on top.