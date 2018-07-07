Hamilton on pole for home Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton took pole position in front of his home crowd for the 2018 British Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel took provisional pole early on in the session, but Hamilton came through on his final run to take pole position by 0.044 seconds. Vettel will line up second, with team-mate Kimi Raikkonen finishing with the third quickest time of the session.

Valtteri Bottas was unable to recreate his impressive performance from last weekend in Austria, only putting in a lap good enough for fourth. Behind him came the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing duo, with Max Verstappen once more outqualifying Daniel Ricciardo. Best of the rest once more went to the Haas F1 Team, but this week it was Kevin Magnussen who bettered Romain Grosjean to go seventh. Charles Leclerc had another impressive showing to finish ninth, with Esteban Ocon rounding out the top ten.

It was a case of tiny margins separating those who went out in Q2 and those who progressed to the final part of qualifying. Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on making it into the top ten, putting in a time good enough for eleventh. Sergio Perez failed to out-qualify team-mate Ocon, finishing twelfth, ahead of McLaren F1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso. Pierre Gasly did well to put the car in fourteenth after a troubled morning of running, with the fifteenth spot on the grid going to Marcus Ericsson.

Brendon Hartley failed to make it out for the qualifying session after a big shunt in Free Practice Three in the morning. Williams Martini Racing had a torrid afternoon, with Lance Stroll spinning off early in Q1 and Sergey Sirotkin failing to progress to Q2. Stoffel Vandoorne had a poor run, 0.9 seconds slower than Alonso and only finishing seventeenth quickest, and there was also a shock exit for Carlos Sainz Jr. in the first stage of qualifying, who claimed that traffic had hampered his run.