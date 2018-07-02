Horner Describes Austria Victory “An Unbelievable Feeling”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner described Max Verstappen’s victory in the Austrian Grand Prix as “an unbelievable feeling.”

The Dutchman secured the team’s third victory of the season and the first for Red Bull at their home race at the Red Bull Ring.

“An unbelievable feeling. To win in a Red Bull car at the Red Bull Ring is something I never imagined would happen this morning.

“All credit to Max today, he drove a very, very mature race, managing a very tricky situation with the tyres and he completed a very controlled drive to win our first Austrian Grand Prix.”

The other Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo retired due to an exhaust issue and Horner admits it would have been nice to see the birthday boy on the podium aswell.

“It was a great shame not to have Daniel up on the podium as well, after running for many laps in P2, but then his rear tyre started to overheat which caused a second pit stop.

“Shortly after that we began to see an exhaust crack that was causing gearbox damage, forcing his retirement.”

The virtual safety car meant Red Bull pitted both their cars at the same time and Horner gave credit to the pit crew for the job they did as well as the whole team.

“A special word to our pit-crew, again executing a faultless stacked pit stop on our route to victory, as they had done previously this year in China.

“I have to also applaud our entire staff back at the factory and their commitment to produce a competitive race car.

“The day belongs to them, to Max, to the team, to Red Bull and particularly to Mr Mateschitz who has given so much to modern Formula One. We are all delighted for him.”