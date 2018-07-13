Hülkenberg working on qualifying pace for “Special” German Grand Prix

Nico Hülkenberg is looking forward to having a home race again this season after the German Grand Prix returned to the calendar.

Germany missed out on a race in 2017 but returns to the Hockenheimring for 2018 and Hülkenberg feels it is very special and motivating to be racing in front of your home crowd.

“It’s very special to have the German Grand Prix back on the calendar.

“A home race is extremely motivating, as you carry that extra ounce of determination to do well in front of the home fans.

“We missed it last season, but now it’s back at Hockenheim, we’ll really enjoy every moment throughout the weekend.

“Most drivers and teams have a home race at some point in the season, and we’re well prepared for both a busy one away from the circuit, and for the extra pressure for a good result on-track.

“I’m looking forward to it, and I’ll be aiming for a positive result for the team and for the German fans.”

The Hockenheimring has seen many spectacular races throughout the years and it is a track many of the drivers enjoy and Hülkenberg believes with the improved cars this year, it will be even better.

“I enjoy this track a lot, and this year with the increased downforce cars, it will be even more fun.

“It begins with a high-speed turn one, which is going to be quicker than ever in 2018, and then turn two, which is actually an important corner as you need to combine a high minimum speed while getting on the power early to open up the long, curved straight.

“You need good traction out of the hairpin, which is also the best overtaking spot on race day.

“Sector three, the stadium section, is special with the packed grandstands and cheering crowd.

“It’s a tight part of the track, it gets narrow, but it’s fast and flowing so hopefully we can put a show on for the fans.”

The German arrives in his home country on the back of a strong sixth placed finish at Silverstone but knows his Renault Sport Formula One Team needs to keep bringing upgrades if they are to stay ahead of their midfield rivals.

“We got the maximum from the car in Silverstone, and it was some afternoon!

“We made a really good start, straight into a high position meaning we had to tweak our race plan.

“We managed the tyres well, and it was a strong race all in all and pleasing to be back in the points.

“Ahead of Germany we will be looking at our qualifying pace, as we know the midfield fight is getting close and we have to keep the upgrades coming and hard work in order to stay ahead of our rivals.”