Jamie Caroline Returns to Carlin with BRDC F3 Drive at Spa

Two months since Jamie Caroline‘s last outing in a single-seater in the USA, the reigning F4 British Champion will compete at Spa-Francorchamps in the BRDC British F3 Championship.

He will return to Carlin, the team he clinched his F4 title with last year, and for the first time will be partnering close friend Billy Monger. The move comes after the teams regular fourth driver, Clement Novalak, was unable to compete at Spa due to Eurocup Formula Renualt priorities.

“I can’t wait to be back racing again.” said the 19-year-old. “We had a two-day test in Pembrey a couple of weekends ago and that felt fantastic, so I can only imagine what the race weekend will feel like. I’m extremely happy that I’m able to be back racing with Carlin this weekend, especially at Spa, and can’t wait to get going on Friday!”

Caroline became British F4’s most successful racer last year with an impressive ten wins (a third of all races) on his way to title. This included eight wins from the opening ten races, becoming the only driver to score all three wins in a race weekend.

Alongside Monger, Caroline will also join championship challenger Nicolai Kjaergaard and Renault Sport Academy driver Sun Yue Yang, who collected his first podium at Silverstone last time out.

His space was secured as regular Clement Novalak, who regularly races in the Eurocup Formula Renault Series, will be busy with duties at the Red Bull Ring. Even if the Brit had decided to not race at Austria, the Series does not let drivers compete at tracks prior to their round, which visits Spa the weekend after.

The first BRDC F3 race takes place on Saturday at 13:30 Central European Time with the following two events on Sunday. Keep up to date with The Checkered Flag for weekend news.