Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino escape fiery Escort crash

Ken Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino were luck to escape a fiery accident on the New England Forest Rally.

Footage from Block’s helmet-cam shows the accident from his point of view which was caused by a mis-shift in the gearbox and resulting in clipping a rock, sending the Ford Escort Cosworth rally car in to a roll.

When the car finally came to a rest in the trees, something under the bonnet caught fire, thankfully both Block and Gelsomino were able to exit the car safely.

Unfortunately the ensuing fire is most likely the end of Block’s Escort, a project that he had been working on for this year in place of a full time rallycross drive.

While it is unknown at this stage if Block will look to replace the Escort for the remaining rallies he had planned, he will return to racing at the next round of the American Rallycross series.

Check out the video below…