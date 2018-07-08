Kevin Magnussen: “It’s a pole position in the ‘B’ championship, so I’m really happy”

Kevin Magnussen was pleased to take ‘Pole Position’ of the ‘B’ championship at Silverstone, with the Dane qualifying seventh on the grid for the British Grand Prix.

With Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing continuing to be out of reach of any of the other teams on the grid this season, Magnussen said the focus was being the best of the rest, and he and team-mate Romain Grosjean ensured the Haas F1 Team were just that, locking out the fourth row of the grid.

“This is good fun,” said Magnussen, who ended up just over two-tenths of a second ahead of Grosjean at the end Q3. “We have this ‘B’ championship that we’re focused on with all the midfield teams. It’s really entertaining.

“There’s lots of pressure because it’s all so close, but we nailed it today with P7 and P8, with Haas best of the rest. It’s a pole position in the ‘B’ championship, so I’m really happy. It’s a good position to be in.”

Magnussen hopes to remain at the front of the midfield battle on Sunday whilst nursing his Pirelli tyres, although he acknowledges that the leading six cars are likely to disappear into the distance early.

“You’re not really looking ahead – we’ll be looking behind – so it’s completely like being in pole position,” said Magnussen. “The guys in front, they’re just going to go ahead and disappear.

“If I can get out of the first lap in the same position, which will be tricky, then hopefully I’ll have a clear track and be able to nurse my tyres and do the race. Let’s see.

“It’s been a good Saturday today, and it’s a good starting point for tomorrow.”