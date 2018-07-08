Kimi Räikkönen: “Third Position Is Not Ideal But Not Too Bad, Either”

Kimi Räikkönen admits he lost time on his final flying lap as he qualified third for the British Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver missed out on pole position by less than a tenth of a second and admitted it is difficult to get a perfect lap at Silverstone.

“On my last run in Q3 I locked the front wheels a little bit on the second last corner and I definitely lost some time there,” said the Finn. “It’s difficult to get the perfect lap together, for sure there’s always room to improve, but this is what we have got today.

“So far it’s been pretty ok with the car and the set-up and things have been running smoothly; let’s hope that tomorrow is an even better day. Third position is not ideal but not too bad, either.”

Silverstone has been basking in the sun all weekend and the Finnish driver is hopeful the hot conditions can help Ferrari take the fight to the Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport of Lewis Hamilton at the front.

“It’s impossible to know if the hot conditions will help us; yesterday we did some long runs and after that we had a rough idea, but on Sunday it’s a different story and the conditions might be slightly different,” said Räikkönen. “Tomorrow we’ll do our best and see where we end up.

“It’s going to be a long race and it will be quite tricky for the tyres. We’ll try to make a good start and then make the right decisions.”