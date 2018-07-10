Kristoffersson brings the Magic in Sweden

Johan Kristoffersson secured victory at his home World RX event for the second consecutive year and in the process took his fifth win of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The 2017 FIA World Rallycross Champion was on his usual imperious form as he secured wins in both Qualifying sessions on Saturday to finish as overnight Top Qualifier. The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver then followed this up by ending up as Top Qualifier and winning his Semi Final to take pole position in the Supercar Final.

Kristoffersson was never headed in the Final and took the win on home turf, describing the euphoric feelings that comes with it.

“There’s nothing quite like racing at home, except for winning at home. When I won my home round for the first time last year, I knew I would never forget that feeling and I really wanted it to come back again today,” explained the Swedish driver.

“You definitely get a real boost from the fans in the grandstand, I love this track and these fans. And I love this team. It’s their home race, so a win is special for them too.”

A good start on the challenging Holjes circuit that plays host to the World RX of Sweden is vital and the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver timed his well to stay in front. However, Kristoffersson is the first to admit that despite this being a home win, someone was missing from the Final.

“I got a really nice start, the launch hooked up and we flew off the line and into the lead. From then on I was just completely focused on every apex to make it happen and to build a lead. I did that,” explained Kristoffersson.

“I’m so happy with another win and so happy for the team, but I want to say I am sorry for Petter. I missed my team-mate, he should have been along side me on the front row. But for me this is another 30 points and another really strong result for the championship.”