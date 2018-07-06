Lance Stroll: “Car Didn’t Feel Quite As Good This Afternoon”

Lance Stroll feels his Williams Martini Racing team need to see tomorrow where they are after not being as competitive in the afternoon session on Friday at the British Grand Prix.

Stroll was tenth fastest in first practice but slipped down to fifteenth in the afternoon session at Silverstone.

“This morning looked better, but this afternoon wasn’t so good, so we shall see tomorrow.

“We have to look into it a little more, but the car didn’t feel quite as good this afternoon.

“The track temperatures went up, it could be that, but it is the same for everyone so we just need to look at what happened.”

The Canadian believes tyres will play another big role this weekend and thinks tyre management will be key.

“The tyres are going to need quite a bit of management in the race. It is going to be between a one-stop and a two-stop, so we will see what we will do.

“The usual route throughout the weekend is that we both have different set-ups.”

Silverstone has been resurfaced ahead of this year’s race but Stroll feels it is bumpier than he predicted it was going to be coming into the weekend.

“It is bumpier than I predicted it would be coming into the weekend.

“I felt that with the new surface it was going to be smoother, but it doesn’t seem to the case, as it was quite similar to how it was last year.

“But that is okay as I don’t think it is too bumpy.”

The new third DRS zone that has been put this year provides drivers the chance to go through turn one with the rear wing flap open and Stroll would like to see implemented at other tracks on the calendar.

“The third DRS zone I think is good.

“I haven’t done turn one with it activated yet, but some cars did and I think it gives a bit of a challenge to the drivers.

“We will perhaps see this more in other circuits – I would like to see it in 130R in Suzuka!