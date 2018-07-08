Lance Stroll: “I Was Quite Shocked At How It Happened So Suddenly”

Lance Stroll admits he was ‘quite shocked’ after crashing out early on in qualifying for the British Grand Prix meaning he starts nineteenth for the race on Sunday.

The Canadian spun off at turn six at the start of Q1 and his Williams Martini Racing beached itself in the gravel trap ending Stroll’s participation in qualifying before he was able to put a lap time on the board. The incident also brought out the red flags at Silverstone, breaking up the session for the rest of the competitors.

Stroll’s Williams team-mate Sergey Sirotkin also took a trip through the gravel trap but was able to continue and the young Canadian admits it felt “odd” as it all happened so quickly and there was nothing he was able to do.

“I did the exact same thing I had been doing all weekend into corner six and the car just snapped, really aggressively,” said Stroll.

“It was just odd, as it was so aggressive and I was quite shocked at how it happened so suddenly. Then, I was buried in the gravel and there was nothing that I could do.”

Williams have really struggled this season and sit bottom of the constructors championship with only four points and Stroll says that problems with the cars stability has hurt them all season and is not specific to Silverstone.

“We have been fighting stability problems all season as the car is very unpredictable and we have to look into it in more detail,” said the Canadian.