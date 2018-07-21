Lance Stroll “Learnt A Lot” But Williams’ Struggles Continue

Lance Stroll says Williams Martini Racing learned a lot during practice for the 2018 German Grand Prix as the team try new parts to lift them from the back of the grid.

Williams have brought a brand new front wing to the FW41 as the first step of an upgrade package they hope will turn the former champion’s season around.

Stroll’s fastest time of Friday at Hockenheim was a 1:15.269, quicker only than his team-mate Sergey Sirotkin and Stoffel Vandoorne, suggesting that the upgrade is yet to yield much reward for the Canadian.

“We have learnt quite a lot today and obviously what happens will depend on the conditions tomorrow. If the wind picks up then things will change,” said Stroll.

“Today was all right, we tried some new bits on the car and had a new front wing. It was interesting, but now we need to look into it and see what we do for tomorrow.”

As ever, Stroll points to tyre management as being key in Germany, particularly with higher temperatures expected throughout qualifying and the race.

“With the hotter weather we are going to have to do some tyre management in the race,” Stroll said. “It will be interesting due to the step in compound from the ultrasoft to the soft.

“Maybe this will mix things up and maybe the quicker guys can get into Q3 on the soft and then their race will be set.”