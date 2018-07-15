Latifi ‘Looking Forward’ to Practice Outing with Force India in Germany

Nicholas Latifi is ready to run his second free practice session with the Sahara Force India F1 Team at the Hockenheimring next weekend, with the Canadian taking the place of Esteban Ocon for the opening session in Germany.

The Canadian FIA Formula 2 championship racer will be competing in his second session with the Silverstone-based team after making his first appearance in his home race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in June, but unlike in Canada, Latifi has previous experience of the Hockenheim circuit, and he hopes to give Force India a lot better feedback than he was able to first time around.

“Montreal was fantastic, it’s a day I’ll never forget, so I’m really looking forward to getting back in the car for a second FP1 outing at Hockenheim,” Latifi said on his official website.

“Unlike Montreal, Hockenheim is a track I have driven before, and because I’m a bit more used to the car now, I’m feeling relaxed and more comfortable and confident.

“The goal is to do a good job for the team and get the data they need. I want to push along the programme for them as much as possible and build my own experience at the wheel of a Formula 1 car.”

Having also had time in the VJM11 in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in May, Latifi will again do testing duties for the team on the first day of the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test at the Hungaroring on the final day of July before he hands over to GP3 Series race winner Nikita Mazepin for day two.