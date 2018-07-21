Nicholas Latifi ‘Quite Pleased’ with ‘More Comfortable’ Practice Outing with Force India

Nicholas Latifi admitted his second Free Practice outing of the season with the Sahara Force India F1 Team was a much more comfortable experience to his first, with the Canadian taking to the track for the opening session of the German Grand Prix weekend on Friday.

The current FIA Formula 2 racer took the seat of Esteban Ocon on Friday morning at the Hockenheimring, and completed twenty-seven laps, finishing seventeenth fastest, just over six-tenths of a second down on Sergio Pérez.

Latifi had made his free practice debut earlier in the season at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but had to learn that circuit, as well as the VJM11 during that session, but had no such concerns in Germany, which meant he was able to attack earlier and get some performance work done across the ninety-minute session.

“Overall I’m quite pleased with my second FP1 session,” said Latifi. “Already from the first lap I felt more comfortable with the car and the whole race team environment after my first experience in Montreal.

“I know the track well and it was a straightforward session with some aero test items and tyre work. I chipped away at the performance lap after lap and from a personal point of view I felt more at ease compared to Montreal and felt more competitive.”

Latifi hopes that his performance in Germany will help his cause in getting more time in the car in Free Practice sessions later in the year

“Obviously I will build on this experience so that I’m ready for the next time I’m back in the car for an FP1 session later in the year,” said the Canadian.