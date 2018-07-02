Leclerc “Enjoyed Driving” After Securing Another Points Finish

Charles Leclerc described the Austrian Grand Prix as an “exciting day” as the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver secured his fifth points finish in the past six races.

The Monegasque driver started seventeenth after a gird penalty and after a good start, a mistake at turn six dropped him to the back of the field.

“It was an exciting day. After advancing quite a bit at the start, I fell back after a few laps and had a tough job ahead of me to recover enough positions to score some points.”

Leclerc fought his way back through the field and said that he enjoyed driving round the Red Bull Ring.

“There was a lot of action during the race, and some good overtakes, so I really enjoyed driving today.”

Leclerc’s Sauber team-mate Marcus Ericsson handed ninth place back to Leclerc on the last lap as part of a team order but still meant that both Sauber cars finished in the points for the first time in almost three years.

“It is great for the team that both cars finished in the top 10. This is an extra boost of motivation for all of us ahead of the upcoming races, and I look forward to seeing what they will have in store for us.”