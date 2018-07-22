Lundqvist Beats Gamble for Sixth F3 Win of the Year

It would be a second win of the weekend for Linus Lundqvist as, for the second time again, held off Tom Gamble to take the chequered flag at Spa-Francorchamps. The result extends his lead in the BRDC British F3 Championship and becomes the only driver to win more than race during a single weekend this season.

A lightning start from Billy Monger saw him take the lead on the opening lap, as Tom Gamble, after starting on pole, was swamped by the Carlin driver and Lundqvist. Monger was quick to build up a lead, but the Swede kept within striking range, copying Monger’s tactic into Les Combes.

Lundqvist would initially not have it all his own way though, with Monger, Gamble and later Manuel Maldonado making it a four-way scrap up front. A pair of fastest laps saw him build the gap, as Gamble made it past Monger as he looked for revenge from his race one result.

The overall fastest lap from Gamble closed up the gap, but for the second time this weekend, it proved to be not enough for the Ginetta Junior champion as Lundqvist crossed the line for his sixth win of the year with Monger completing the podium. Maldonado would finish a lonely fourth, some eight seconds ahead of Josuf Owega, his best result of the year.

In sixth would be Jamie Caroline. The Brit continued his race two battle with Tristan Charpentier, who post-race had been demoted to third for weaving, but the French driver once again failed to get past. Rounding out the top eight would be Krishnaraaj Mahadik, who like Charpentier had been demoted one place in race two, this time for overtaking Jamie Chadwick off the racing line.

Meanwhile, Nicolai Kjaergaard ended his dogged weekend off the track after contact with teammate Sun Yue Yang while fighting for eighth. Yang would eventually finish ninth from Sasakorn Chaimongkol.