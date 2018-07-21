Lundqvist Lights-Up Spa-Francorchamps with Race 1 Win

Linus Lundqvist made it five wins this season, keeping up his record of one win at each BRDC British F3 Championship round this year.

The Double R Racing driver spent the race fighting past and eventually holding off Tom Gamble around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in the hot and humid Ardennes. Elsewhere, it proved to be a tough day for the rookies with none of the three finishing inside the top ten.

Having held of Lundqvist for pole, Gamble continued his defense, keeping the lead into turn 1. Manuel Maldonado briefly took second from the Swede, but the championship leader was having none of it, passing both Fortec Motorsports drivers to inherit the lead on the second lap.

Further back, trouble for Max Defourny brought out the safety car after he plowed into the barrier at Radillon. The Belgian driver had dropped eight places on the opening lap and found himself amidst the chaotic midfield, though appeared uninjured exiting the car.

With the safety car soon back in, Lundqvist led the field away, with the top four, which now included Krishnaraaj Mahadik after his lightning start, breaking from the pack. Gamble was not prepared to let the win slip from his grasp, as the pair swapped fastest laps.

Lundqvist though had the edge and despite Gamble’s fastest lap, won by under half a second to further extend his championship lead. Meanwhile, Mahadik made it a double Double R podium, after his race long battle with Maldonado.

The fight for fifth proved to be just as intense, with Nicolai Kjaergaard coming out on top in his battle with Billy Monger and Kush Maini, who finished behind respectively. The seventh place finish was particularly disappointing for Maini who had been fifth ahead of his rival after the opening lap antics. The top eight was rounded out by Josuf Owega.

Finally, after starting fourth it proved to be a horrible race for Ayrton Simmons, dropping back, requiring a pitstop and eventually crossing the line last. He will though start from pole in race two tomorrow.