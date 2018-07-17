Magnussen – Good flow of mixed corners, big braking zones, overtaking is possible at Hockenheimring

As the Formula 1 circus heads to Hockenheimring for the German Grand Prix, Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen is hoping for another strong showing as the team look to leapfrog Renault in the constructors’ championship.

The team brought upgrades to the VF-18 at the Canadian Grand Prix, but it wasn’t until the power circuits of Paul Ricard, the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone that the true gains of the upgrades were shown.

“Our car is good at high-speed corners.” said Magnussen. “It performs really well in those. That’s why those tracks were good, with a blend of high-speed and medium-speed corners.”

Despite the strengths, Magnussen acknowledges that there is still work to be done on the car to make it a fully rounded package.

“We’re a little bit less strong in the low-speed stuff, and on bumpy tracks it can be challenging. So, let’s see if we can improve those weaknesses.”

While Magnussen has only raced twice in Formula 1 at the Hockenheimring, he does have good memories of the home of the German Grand Prix.

“I’ve raced there many times and I’ve won races there in junior categories. I remember in my first year with McLaren I had a good qualifying, getting fourth.

“Turn one is challenging – really sharp apex at really high speed. It’s difficult to get right. You’ve got this big hump on the inside of the apex that you’re trying to get as close to as possible.

“If you hit it though, it can cost you lap time. It’s a difficult corner. Then the entrance to the stadium is pretty cool as well, then the corner after that with lots of banking. It’s pretty cool as well.”

“There’s a good flow of mixed corners, big braking zones, good medium-speed corners with banking, high-speed corners, and overtaking is possible. It’ll be an exciting race.”