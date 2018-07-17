Magnussen not surprised at Haas pace as team target Renault in championship

Kevin Magnussen has said that he is not surprised that the Haas F1 Team mare fifth in the constructors’ championship and had believed in the strength of the car since the first tests in Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of the German Grand Prix the Dane is proud to be part of what has been achieved in the short history of the team as they battle to be ‘best of the rest’ behind Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

“It’s a great achievement.” said Magnussen. “The first three years of Haas F1 Team have been massively impressive. Everyone on the team can be proud of what’s been achieved already. Of course, we’re going to try and do better every year, but we’re already at a level that is hard to maintain.”

“I think in Barcelona (at testing) we realized that our car was pretty handy. Our expectations then were already quite high.

“I’m not surprised by this point to be fifth in constructors’ championship. We’ve got the potential in the car to be even higher than this. We should aim to keep this position, or even target one more position.”

Magnussen believes the team have what they need to beat the Renault Sport Formula One Team, but need to make sure they have the same consistency as the French manufacturer.

“I think Renault is very consistent, but we can beat them at times, and we have done many times this year. Most of the time we’re level with them on pace, so it should be possible to keep fighting for this position all the way to the end.”