Mallya Eyeing up Fourth in Constructors’ Championship with New Aero Parts

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal of Sahara Force India F1 Team, revealed that the team will be trialling new aero parts at this weekend’s British Grand Prix in an attempt to close the gap in the Constructors’ Championship.

The Silverstone-based team celebrated their 200th race in last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, and marked it by scoring their first double points finish of the season, with drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez securing sixth and seventh place respectively. This reduced the gap in the Constructors’ Championship to the non-scoring Renault Sport Formula One Team by fourteen points, though ultimately left the team in seventh place.

Speaking ahead of the British Grand Prix Mallya said that to try and close the gap and “take us another step forwards“, Force India would be trialling some new aero parts in Friday’s running.

“After celebrating 200 races in Austria, we arrive at Silverstone for our home race feeling pretty upbeat.

“Scoring 14 points was important after the disappointment of France and it means we are only 20 points away from fourth place in the championship.

“Silverstone is a hugely busy week for the team and one we all enjoy. We have some aero parts to introduce to the cars on Friday, which will hopefully take us another step forward as well.”