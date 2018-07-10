McLaren’s Gil de Ferran – “Hopefully the fans enjoyed all the on-track action”

McLaren F1 Team’s new sporting director Gil de Ferran was pleased to leave Silverstone with some points after Fernando Alonso’s eighth place at the British Grand Prix.

After struggling again on Saturday in qualifying, Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne were put on aggressive strategies to try and get them up the order.

“It’s good to head home after the British Grand Prix with more points.

“We decided to go for an aggressive strategy on both cars to put the drivers in the best position to fight.”

Alonso got the best out of his strategy and used the safety car to collect four points while Vandoorne just missed out on the points as he finished eleventh after Pierre Gasly’s penalty.

“Fernando put in a great, gritty drive to come home in P8.

“After a difficult Saturday, Stoffel regained some pace during the race, however he was still dealing with a lot of the same issues, and investigations will continue.

“Regardless, the focus continues on stepping forward at every event. Ultimately, the last part of the race after the Safety Car was very close. Hopefully the fans enjoyed all the on-track action.

McLaren had been in the headlines before the race for their restructuring but De Ferran wants to focus on the team and appreciates the effort put in over the triple header.

“Finally, I’d like to acknowledge the immense effort from the whole team during this tough triple-header.

“They’ve all put in many hours of hard work with little rest, and I hope everyone enjoys a well-deserved weekend off before we head to Germany.”