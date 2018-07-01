New AM Leader Crees: “It’s Beyond My Wildest Dreams”

Michael Crees says he “can’t quite believe” that he is the new points leader in the AM Class of the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup following a great Croft weekend.

Following a rollercoaster start to his maiden Supercup campaign, the Century Motorsport ace secured two wins and a second place in Yorkshire.

Crees, who is in only his second ever season of car racing, would miss out on making it four pole positions from four in qualifying, but hit back in the races.

A stellar drive in the opener saw him fend off his class title rivals Jack Minshaw and Colin White for victory, before settling for second in race two.

The Kent racer then recovered from being spun around mid-race to take another win in the final encounter, making it four victories for the season so far.

Those successes have secured him the class points lead for the first time – though only five points separate Crees, Minshaw and White heading into the summer.

“Considering I’d never been to Croft before, to walk away with two wins, a second and the points lead is truly beyond my wildest dreams,” said Crees.

“I instantly clicked with the circuit, and it was an awesome feeling to climb back onto the top step of the podium and cap off the first half of the season that way.

“I’ve loved every second of it and I can’t quite believe that I head into the summer as the AM class championship leader. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant battle in the second half of the season.“