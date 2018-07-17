Paddy Lowe Hoping Williams can “Put on a Good Show for the Fans” at the German Grand Prix

Paddy Lowe is hoping that the Williams Martini Racing team can “put on a good show for the fans” at this weekend’s German Grand Prix, which will see Formula 1 return to the Hockenheimring for the first time since 2016.

The German Grand Prix has had an on-off relationship with Formula 1, missing two races in the last four years (2015 and 2017), and citing costs as the main reason for this.

The last time Formula 1 visited Germany was in 2016, and things at Williams have changed considerably since then. Their lineup then consisted of Felipe Massa (who has since retired) and Valtteri Bottas who, following then-champion Nico Rosberg‘s retirement, was traded from Williams to Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport, with Williams receiving Lowe from Mercedes in return.

2016’s race saw Massa retire and Bottas finish ninth – a poor result by their 2016 standards but something he would surely take considering the team’s current lack of form. Rather than putting a target in place though, Lowe said he simply hopes the team can “put on a good show” at the home race of his former employers and current engine suppliers, adding that the revised race track makes for great racing.

“It’s good to be going back to Germany after a one-year pause as it’s a place we enjoy racing, an important circuit in Formula One history, as well as being the home of our partner Mercedes,” said Lowe.

“The German fans always come out in force, which gives the Stadium section a great atmosphere come race day!

“The track was redesigned back in 2002 and was significantly shortened, removing the long runs through the forest, but it produces some great racing, so I hope we can put on a good show for the fans.”