Pérez – Silverstone Is Where A Formula 1 Car Is At Its Best

Sergio Pérez believes the British Grand Prix brings “so much extra motivation” due to it being the only time the whole Sahara Force India F1 Team members are present.

The Mexican arrives at Silverstone on the back of a strong result at the Red Bull Ring and hopes to get another strong result for the team to celebrate at their base.

“Silverstone is a very special weekend for our team. It’s the only race in which we get to see all the team members, their families and so many guests: a lot of people that sometimes we only see once a year. For us, this brings so much extra motivation.

“It’s a race where we want to do especially well and I hope we get a result to celebrate properly across the road, at HQ.”

Pérez has lived in the United Kingdom in the past and is looking forward to returning and seeing everyone again.

“I lived in the UK for four years in the early part of my career, when I was racing in F3. I liked it and I still have a lot of close friends around Silverstone. Going back for the race is always a good chance to catch up with everyone. I know lots of good local restaurants as well.”

The Force India driver has had strong results at Silverstone in the past and finished ninth last season and believes the track is one of the best to driver a Formula 1 car at.

“The track itself is great and I love racing at Silverstone. It’s such a fluid and fast layout and you really enjoy a Formula One car at its best on this track. It’s a wonderful feeling.

“Overtaking is difficult, but it’s possible. There are a few places where you can make a move: a few big braking zones, such as turn five.”