Petronas On The Look Out For A New Trackside Fluid Engineer To Help Out Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport

Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) have announced that they are looking for a Trackside Fluid Engineer to provide onsite technical support on the performance of Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions.

Petronas is a title sponsor for Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport and the job will provide the individual with the chance to be part of the trackside support team for the four time world champions.

This is the first time PLI are having a global search for a new team member and the PLI group chief executive officer Giuseppe D’Arrgio is pleased to see it.

“We are very pleased to announce the first global search for a new PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer to join us and be mentored by the incumbent engineers to ultimately lead our trackside service activities for Formula One.

“It is a rare and exciting opportunity to be part of the team that works on the sharp end of fluid technology development for the fastest and most powerful drivetrains in the world.

“Some might even consider it the coolest job in the world,”

Petronas have worked with Mercedes since the Silver Arrows returned to Formula 1 in 2010 and their engineers have travelled with the team throughout their partnership.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels Petronas has been vital to the team’s success in the past four years.

“Petronas has been integral to the team’s success and our partnership played a fundamental role in the four consecutive world championship titles we have won together so far.

“Their technical expertise when it comes to modern Formula One power units has been of great value to the team, and we have enjoyed a competitive edge from their fuels and lubricants.

“Having experts in fluid engineering as part of the team in a dedicated trackside fuel lab has given us an advantage, as it means that we can run many of the tests required at the track.

“We know that our employees are the key to our success and are very excited about PLI’s initiative to scout and nurture new talent to support us trackside.”

The application process is open until the 7 October with applicates requiring to have the following:

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical, Chemical or Automotive Engineering (or equivalent), Chemistry, Physics or documented related experience.

At least 2 years’ working experience in a related field.

General knowledge of analytical chemical techniques and instruments.

General understanding of lubricants (engine and gearbox) and fuel technologies.

Demonstrated ability and drive to quickly learn new skills on the job

Strong communication skills and positive attitude to respond to the team’s requirements and priorities;

Motivation and passion to promote PETRONAS and the F1 team to guests and partners;

Proficiency in English.

Anyone interested in the role should visit PLI’s LinkedIn page or email fluideng2019@pli-petronas.com to submit their applications.