Pierre Gasly Describes Austrian Grand Prix As “One Of the Most Difficult”

Pierre Gasly described the Austrian Grand Prix as “one of the most difficult races” he has had in his career as he just missed out on the points at the Red Bull Ring.

The Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda driver struggled throughout the race with his car after being hit at the start by the McLaren F1 Team of Stoffel Vandoorne.

“I think that was one of the most difficult races I’ve had.

“Stoffel and I had contact at Turn 3 on the first lap which caused heavy damage to my floor and after that the car was sliding everywhere.”

Despite the damage sustained, Gasly ran in the points for parts of the race but faced tyre problems at the end of the race, costing him as the two Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team cars both got past and pushed the Frenchman out of the points.

“I gave it my best and we were running inside of the points, but it was super difficult to drive the car and in the end I had no grip left on my tyres.

“It’s a shame to finish so close to the points.

“We brought an updated aero package to Austria this weekend, but with the damage I had on the floor, we lost a lot of downforce and we didn’t get a clear read on it.

“Today there was a real opportunity to score points as we were running eighth with a few laps to go so it’s a shame, but the potential is there.”

Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for part three of the triple header and Gasly is looking forward to it and hoping Toro Rosso can make another step forward.

“Now we have to focus on Silverstone next week and make a step forward.”