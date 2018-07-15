Renault Arriving in Germany with Confidence after British GP Points – Abiteboul

‘We have more hard work on this journey’ is the message from Renault Sport Formula One Team’s Cyril Abiteboul ahead of Formula 1’s return to the Hockenheimring as they look to maintain their grip on fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.



The sport completed its first triple-header and Abiteboul is aware that the team’s fourth place in the constructors’ championship is under serious threat ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“The German Grand Prix arrives after Formula 1’s first triple-header, which, for us, proved to be a challenge and a test of our capabilities and stamina,” said team principal Abiteboul.

“We’ve completed this busy period still in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, but this position doesn’t highlight the mid-season wake-up call we’ve received in recent races; we’re fully aware that the fight for fourth place will not be easy and will continue throughout the second half of the season.”

Nico Hülkenberg’s sixth placed finish at Silverstone rescued some points for Renault at a track that did not suit their car and Abiteboul was pleased to get a top ten result with at least one of their cars after Carlos Sainz Jr. crashed out in a collision with Romain Grosjean.

“We rescued a good points finish at Silverstone – a track we knew didn’t play to our strengths – after a bad qualifying, with Nico producing a professional and composed drive to sixth,” said Abiteboul. “Carlos also made an excellent start to be in a position for points, but a racing incident stopped any chances of that.

“These things happen in Formula 1.”

Germany is Hülkenberg’s home race and Abiteboul believes he arrives in good spirits as the team prepare for two races that should suit their car better ahead of the summer break.

“With Spain, France and Great Britain complete, Germany is Nico’s turn for a home race and he heads to Hockenheim with his confidence high after Silverstone,” he said. “The next two races should be more suited to the characteristics of our package, but as a team, we know a perfectly executed weekend is important to the outcome of a Grand Prix.

“We have more hard work on this journey if we are to stay ahead of our midfield rivals in fourth.”