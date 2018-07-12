Ricciardo Asked Red Bull for Reassurances that Honda Move was Not based on Emotions

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he needed to be sure that the decision of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing to switch from Renault Sport power to Honda power in 2019 was not just down to the falling out between the team and the French marquee.

The Australian still has not committed his future to Red Bull despite being out of contract at the end of the current campaign but has seen them decide to end their long-term relationship with Renault in favour of a switch to Honda.

Ricciardo sought out the team to find out the reasoning behind the decision, with the seven-time Grand Prix winner getting assurances from Christian Horner that it was not down to the relationship between Red Bull and Renault breaking down, and a lot of work was put in by the team to work out what would be the best option for them in 2019 and 2020.

Ricciardo says he will not be convinced about the decision to switch to Honda until he gets to drive with the power unit, even though that is not yet guaranteed with his contract situation still up in the air, although it is almost thought as a formality that he will commit to being at the team alongside Max Verstappen in 2019.

“I think probably until I was to drive a Honda I wouldn’t know [100%],” said Ricciardo to Motorsport.com. “I’ve obviously heard the team out more than once and they’ve given me the reasons.

“The important thing to understand for me why they’ve done it, it can’t just be purely on emotions. Like, ‘It’s gone to shit with Renault, whatever, and we’re doing it because we want to change’.

“They’ve obviously done their homework and they strongly believe that it is a good thing, not just on an emotional decision. They’ve done what they can to try and encourage me to make it happen.”