Ricciardo Hoping Silverstone Remains on F1 Calendar Beyond 2019

Daniel Ricciardo wants to see the Silverstone Circuit stay on the Formula 1 calendar beyond 2019, with the future of the British Grand Prix still uncertain.

The British Racing Drivers Club activated the break clause in their contract with Formula 1 management twelve months ago due to rising costs that were becoming unjustifiable, and despite talks between them and Formula 1’s owners Liberty Media, nothing has yet been negotiated about a race in Great Britain for 2020 and beyond.

Ricciardo, who scored a podium finish at Silverstone in 2014, hopes that Silverstone can find a way to stay on the calendar, although the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver picks out Brands Hatch as a possible replacement venue for the British Grand Prix. The Australian feels it is important that there is a British race on the calendar, with Silverstone his preference.

“I definitely want the track to stay on the calendar and I really hope that’s the case, but if for some reason it had to be replaced with another English circuit I would say Brands Hatch GP Circuit, that would also be sick in an F1 car,” said Ricciardo, who currently sits fourth in the Drivers’ Championship heading into this weekend’s race at Silverstone.

“Whatever happens, we have to have at least one English race on the calendar.”