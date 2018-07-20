Roborace completes first autonomous run up the Goodwood Hill

Roborace made history last week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by making the first entirely autonomous run up the estate’s famous hillclimb course, or indeed any hillclimb in the world.

The car, an all-electric vehicle weighing 1350kg and producing over 500bhp thanks to electric motors on all four wheels, ran unaided up the hill in the days prior to the event, but the festival marked the first time it had completed a run under the watchful eye of the general public.

Unlike most publicly-available and widely-developed autonomous car systems, the Robocar relies on automated LiDar sensors and cameras to map a 360-degree vision of its environment, as opposed to GPS from above, which can be disrupted by tree cover.

The run was completed at a limited speed of 75 mph, but the car has the potential to reach speeds in excess of 190 mph.

Watch the landmark event below: