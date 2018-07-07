Rookie Latorre scorches to Silverstone Supercup pole position

Another flawless day of weather greeted the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup competitors as they headed out on to the Silverstone circuit for the qualifying ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Michael Ammermüller led the 33 car field and set a benchmark time of 2:05.143 which was immediately beaten by Mattia Drudi, shortly before his time was disallowed to exceeding track limits.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Lewis Plato was mixing in with the frontrunners in the early stages of qualifying, setting a time good enough for fourth place, just ahead of the practice pacesetter Larry ten Voorde.

Nick Yelloly fired in a strong time to put himself in second place on his first flying lap, at this point the times were led by Florian Latorre.

With twelve and a half minutes left of the session all cars with the exception of Tom Sharp were back in the pitlane, changing tyres ready for their second run.

As the clock counted down and the cars returned to track there was a brief yellow flag period following a spin by young Frenchman Hugo Chevalier, Chris Harris would also spin but return to track, unlike Chevalier’s car which was stuck on track, throwing a red flag for the marshalls to bring the car back to pits.

The session resumed and all cars with the exception of Chevalier and Jake Eidson headed out on circuit, a flurry of fast laps came in as the chequered flag came out, but Latorre had done enough with a time of 2:03.636 to secure the pole position, with reigning champion Michael Ammermüller alongside him.

Dylan Pereira and Mattia Drudi finished with times good enough for the second row, ahead of the first of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB competitors Tom Wrigley who qualified an impressive fifth fastest.

Julien Andlauer qualified sixth ahead of Nick Yelloly, Larry ten Voorde, Zaid Ashkanani and Austria winner Thomas Preining, who rounded out the top ten.

Dino Zamparelli finished twelfth, Josh Webster fourteenth, Lewis Plato sixteenth, Tom Sharp eighteenth, while presenter Chris Harris improved on his practice pace to qualify in twenty-eighth place, just ahead of Pro Am runner Mark Radcliffe in twenty-ninth.

Roar Lindland was once again fastest of the Pro Am competitors, with Nicolas Misslin and Radcliffe taking third place.