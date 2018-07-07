Porsche Carrera Cup GBPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Rookie Latorre scorches to Silverstone Supercup pole position

Florian Latorre - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

Another flawless day of weather greeted the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup competitors as they headed out on to the Silverstone circuit for the qualifying ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Michael Ammermüller led the 33 car field and set a benchmark time of 2:05.143 which was immediately beaten by Mattia Drudi, shortly before his time was disallowed to exceeding track limits.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Lewis Plato was mixing in with the frontrunners in the early stages of qualifying, setting a time good enough for fourth place, just ahead of the practice pacesetter Larry ten Voorde.

Nick Yelloly fired in a strong time to put himself in second place on his first flying lap, at this point the times were led by Florian Latorre.

With twelve and a half minutes left of the session all cars with the exception of Tom Sharp were back in the pitlane, changing tyres ready for their second run.

Hugo Chevalier - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

As the clock counted down and the cars returned to track there was a brief yellow flag period following a spin by young Frenchman Hugo Chevalier, Chris Harris would also spin but return to track, unlike Chevalier’s car which was stuck on track, throwing a red flag for the marshalls to bring the car back to pits.

The session resumed and all cars with the exception of Chevalier and Jake Eidson headed out on circuit, a flurry of fast laps came in as the chequered flag came out, but Latorre had done enough with a time of 2:03.636 to secure the pole position, with reigning champion Michael Ammermüller alongside him.

Dylan Pereira and Mattia Drudi finished with times good enough for the second row, ahead of the first of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB competitors Tom Wrigley who qualified an impressive fifth fastest.

Credit: Porsche

Julien Andlauer qualified sixth ahead of Nick Yelloly, Larry ten Voorde, Zaid Ashkanani and Austria winner Thomas Preining, who rounded out the top ten.

Dino Zamparelli finished twelfth, Josh Webster fourteenth, Lewis Plato sixteenth, Tom Sharp eighteenth, while presenter Chris Harris improved on his practice pace to qualify in twenty-eighth place, just ahead of Pro Am runner Mark Radcliffe in twenty-ninth.

Roar Lindland was once again fastest of the Pro Am competitors, with Nicolas Misslin and Radcliffe taking third place.

PosNoDriverTeamTimeGapLaps
120Florian Latorre (Rookie)martinet by ALMERAS2:03.63610
21Michael AmmermüllerBWT Lechner Racing2:03.687+0.05111
33Dylan PereiraMomo Megatron Lechner Racing2:03.793+0.15710
410Mattia DrudiDinamic Motorsport2:03.818+0.18212
539Tom WrigleyJTR2:03.912+0.27612
619Julien Andlauermartinet by ALMERAS2:03.913+0.27710
76Nick YellolyFACH AUTO TECH2:03.974+0.3388
823Larry ten Voorde (Rookie)Team Project 12:04.078+0.4429
915Zaid AshkananiMRS GT-Racing2:04.118+0.4829
102Thomas PreiningBWT Lechner Racing2:04.120+0.48411
118Al Faisal Al ZubairLechner Racing Middle East2:04.296+0.66010
1240Dino ZamparelliBWT Lechner Racing2:04.370+0.73412
1312Alberto Cerqui (Rookie)Dinamic Motorsport2:04.484+0.84811
144Josh WebsterMomo Megatron Lechner Racing2:04.699+1.06311
1511Gianmarco Quaresmini (Rookie)Dinamic Motorsport2:04.714+1.07810
1638Lewis PlatoJTR2:04.764+1.12810
175Jaap van LagenFACH AUTO TECH2:04.855+1.2196
1826Tom SharpIDL Racing2:04.942+1.30611
1914Mikkel O. PedersenMRS GT-Racing2:05.021+1.3859
2025Gustav Malja (Rookie)Team Project 12:05.140+1.50410
2129Khalid Al Wahaibi (Rookie)Lechner Racing Middle East2:05.180+1.54412
229Roar Lindland (ProAm)Lechner Racing Middle East2:05.243+1.60710
2322Hugo Chevalier (Rookie)Pierre martinet by ALMERAS2:05.297+1.6616
2430Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (Rookie)Momo Megatron Lechner Racing2:05.446+1.81013
2516Richard HeistandMRS Cup-Racing2:05.449+1.81310
2621Nicolas Misslin (ProAm)Pierre martinet by ALMERAS2:05.840+2.20411
2728Marius Nakken (Rookie)MRS GT-Racing2:05.906+2.27013
28911Chris HarrisDr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG2:06.008+2.37212
2927Mark Radcliffe (ProAm)IDL Racing2:07.225+3.58913
3017Yuey Tan (ProAm)MRS Cup-Racing2:07.285+3.64912
3118Philipp Sager (ProAm)MRS Cup-Racing2:07.508+3.87213
327Christof Langer (ProAm)FACH AUTO TECH2:08.652+5.01612
-24Jake EidsonTeam Project 1No Time  

