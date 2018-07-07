Rookies lead the way in Silverstone Supercup practice

Team Project 1‘s rookie Larry ten Voorde topped the times for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on the opening day of the 2018 British Grand Prix weeekend in a highly competitive practice session.

On a dry and dusty circuit the thirty three drivers took to the 5.141 km Northamptonshire track, as the last session on track the drivers had low sun to deal with along the Wellington Straight.

Throughout the session fastest laps were traded by the usual front runners, but it was the rookie pair of ten Voorde and Florian Latorre who recorded the fastest times of the day. Reigning champion Michael Ammermüller ended the day in third place.

There were a few incidents throughout the session with drivers spinning off track or running wide as they searched for the limits, unfortunately for Le Mans winner Julien Andlauer a slide wide through Luffield would end up in the gravel trap, bringing out the red flags as the stricken Porsche was recovered, ending things early for the Frenchman, just after setting the second fastest time of the day; by the end of the session he had slipped down to thirteenth.

Nick Yelloly was the highest placed British driver in seventh place, at times leading the highly competitive session. Josh Webster was in a close eighth place, while the Porsche Carrera Cup GB trio of Dino Zamparelli, Lewis Plato and Tom Wrigley occupied eighteenth to twentieth.

Tom Sharp finished in twenty eighth while his Pro Am team mate Mark Radcliffe finished in thirtieth.

Top Gear presenter/journalist Chris Harris improved throughout the session as he got used to the Porsche VIP car ahead of his Supercup debut, ending the day in thirty first.