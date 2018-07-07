Porsche Carrera Cup GBPorsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Rookies lead the way in Silverstone Supercup practice

Larry ten Voorde - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

Team Project 1‘s rookie Larry ten Voorde topped the times for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup on the opening day of the 2018 British Grand Prix weeekend in a highly competitive practice session.

On a dry and dusty circuit the thirty three drivers took to the 5.141 km Northamptonshire track, as the last session on track the drivers had low sun to deal with along the Wellington Straight.

Throughout the session fastest laps were traded by the usual front runners, but it was the rookie pair of ten Voorde and Florian Latorre who recorded the fastest times of the day. Reigning champion Michael Ammermüller ended the day in third place.

Julien Andlauer - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

There were a few incidents throughout the session with drivers spinning off track or running wide as they searched for the limits, unfortunately for Le Mans winner Julien Andlauer a slide wide through Luffield would end up in the gravel trap, bringing out the red flags as the stricken Porsche was recovered, ending things early for the Frenchman, just after setting the second fastest time of the day; by the end of the session he had slipped down to thirteenth.

Nick Yelloly - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

Nick Yelloly was the highest placed British driver in seventh place, at times leading the highly competitive session. Josh Webster was in a close eighth place, while the Porsche Carrera Cup GB trio of Dino Zamparelli, Lewis Plato and Tom Wrigley occupied eighteenth to twentieth.

Tom Sharp finished in twenty eighth while his Pro Am team mate Mark Radcliffe finished in thirtieth.

Chris Harris - 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Silverstone
Credit: Porsche

Top Gear presenter/journalist Chris Harris improved throughout the session as he got used to the Porsche VIP car ahead of his Supercup debut, ending the day in thirty first.

PosNoDriverTeamTimeGapLaps
123Larry ten Voorde (Rookie)Team Project 12:03.75515
220Florian Latorre (Rookie)martinet by ALMERAS2:03.820+ 0.06517
31Michael AmmermüllerBWT Lechner Racing2:03.988+ 0.23315
410Mattia DrudiDinamic Motorsport2:04.011+ 0.25616
52Thomas PreiningBWT Lechner Racing2:04.038+ 0.28317
63Dylan PereiraMomo Megatron Lechner Racing2:04.051+ 0.29614
76Nick YellolyFACH AUTO TECH2:04.118+ 0.36316
84Josh WebsterMomo Megatron Lechner Racing2:04.274+ 0.51916
95Jaap van LagenFACH AUTO TECH2:04.303+ 0.54816
1015Zaid AshkananiMRS GT-Racing2:04.320+ 0.56517
1122Hugo Chevalier (Rookie)Pierre martinet by ALMERAS2:04.461+ 0.70618
1225Gustav Malja (Rookie)Team Project 12:04.578+ 0.82316
1319Julien Andlauermartinet by ALMERAS2:04.583+ 0.82811
1414Mikkel O. PedersenMRS GT-Racing2:04.594+ 0.83918
1512Alberto Cerqui (Rookie)Dinamic Motorsport2:04.675+ 0.92017
1624Jake Eidson (Rookie)Team Project 12:04.847+ 1.09215
178Al Faisal Al ZubairLechner Racing Middle East2:04.931+ 1.17616
1840Dino ZamparelliBWT Lechner Racing2:05.030+ 1.27512
1938Lewis PlatoJTR2:05.105+ 1.35014
2039Tom WrigleyJTR2:05.145+ 1.39015
2128Marius Nakken (Rookie)MRS GT-Racing2:05.440+ 1.68518
2216Richard HeistandMRS Cup-Racing2:05.444+ 1.68916
239Roar Lindland (ProAm)Lechner Racing Middle East2:05.511+ 1.75616
2411Gianmarco Quaresmini (Rookie)Dinamic Motorsport2:05.525+ 1.77016
2529Khalid Al Wahaibi (Rookie)Lechner Racing Middle East2:05.863+ 2.10816
2630Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (Rookie)Momo Megatron Lechner Racing2:05.931+ 2.17615
2721Nicolas Misslin (ProAm)Pierre martinet by ALMERAS2:06.206+ 2.45116
2826Tom SharpIDL Racing2:06.237+ 2.48218
2918Philipp Sager (ProAm)MRS Cup-Racing2:06.831+ 3.07617
3027Mark Radcliffe (ProAm)IDL Racing2:07.271+ 3.51615
31911Chris HarrisDr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG2:08.103+ 4.34816
327Christof Langer (ProAm)FACH AUTO TECH2:08.437+ 4.68216
3317Yuey Tan (ProAm)MRS Cup-Racing2:08.812+ 5.05716

