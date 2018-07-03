Sainz Jr. questions Pirelli tyre wear in Austria

Carlos Sainz Jr. struggled at the Austrian Grand Prix and admits his Renault Sport Formula One Team missed out on a lot of points at the Red Bull Ring.

The Spaniard finished twelfth and was also reprimanded after an incident with the Sahara Force India F1 Team of Esteban Ocon on the opening lap.

Tyres proved a major issue for a lot of drivers in Austria and Sainz was one of those that suffered from blistering causing him to make an extra pitstop during the race.

Talking after the race the Spaniard said “We had a lot of blistering on our tyres today and we need to investigate why.”

The Spanish driver’s day was not helped by problems during his second pitstop which cost him any chance of a points finish.

“They degraded massively and a problem in the second pit-stop didn’t help either. We missed out on big points unfortunately.”

Part three of the triple header is at Silverstone next weekend and Sainz is looking forward to having the chance to bounce back immediately and believes the Renault should be in the top ten there.

“We have another opportunity next weekend to bounce back, and there will be a lot of preparation work in the build-up this week.

“There is no reason why we shouldn’t be up in the top ten again so I’m very positive for Silverstone.”

