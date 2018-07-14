Sauber have ‘Stronger Package’ than Toro Rosso in Battle for Eighth – Gasly

Pierre Gasly admits he is concerned that his Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team will be left behind by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team across the remainder of the 2018 Formula 1 season thanks to the power deficit they have compared to the Ferrari-powered outfit.

Toro Rosso currently sit eighth in the Constructors’ Championship after the first ten races of the season having scored nineteen points, while Sauber have sixteen points in ninth, but whereas the latter has scored points in six events, the former has only done so in three, with most of their points coming from Gasly’s fourth place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Gasly feels the Ferrari engine onboard the Sauber could give them the advantage over his Honda-powered Toro Rosso, and he feels it will be difficult to keep the Swiss team behind them in the standings.

“Sauber is really fast, so I think it will really, really difficult to keep them behind with the pace we have because they have a stronger package,” Gasly is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “In terms of chassis we are still ahead of them but in terms of engine and power unit package that they get from Ferrari they just make a huge difference with that.

“I expect them to score consistently in the points now, so it will be really difficult to keep them behind but we will try what we can.”

Gasly feels it is important for Toro Rosso to take every opportunity that come their way as he feels they do not have the outright pace to score points in a straight fight at this point of the season, again mainly due to the deficiencies with the engine.

“We need to make sure that when there are opportunities like Bahrain and Monaco we are there to score points,” said Gasly. “In normal conditions at the moment we don’t have the package and speed to fight there.

“Haas is really fast and Sauber is really fast with the Ferrari engine. We saw Force India is doing well and Renault has a really strong package between the chassis and the power unit.

“The chassis is good but with the engine we have we lose too much time. Budapest is a track where we could have an opportunity and we need to make sure we do everything perfectly to get the few points if we have the possibility.”