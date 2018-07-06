Sebastian Vettel quickest in Free Practice Two

Sebastian Vettel led the times in Free Practice Two for the British Grand Prix for the first time since the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver was just 0.187 seconds faster than home-favourite, Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon’s running. Hamilton went quickest in the morning’s session, which was a Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport one-two, with Valtteri Bottas going second quickest. However third was the best that the Finn could manage in FP2.

Fourth quickest went to Kimi Räikkönen, and he was closely followed by Daniel Ricciardo. Fernando Alonso put in an impressive lap to grab the sixth quickest time of the day, although that was nearly a second slower than Ricciardo’s time in fifth. Nico Hülkenberg went seventh, ahead of the two Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers in eighth and ninth, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top ten.

The best time for Carlos Sainz Jr. would only put him eleventh fastest, ahead of Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen. Pierre Gasly pulled to a stop with a suspected gearbox issue, with his time prior to that putting him in thirteenth place.

Marcus Ericsson put his Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team car in fourteenth place, followed by the Williams Martini Racing duo, with Lance Stroll narrowly bettering team-mate Sergey Sirotkin. Bringing up the rear was Stoffel Vandoorne, who set a time that was only good enough for seventeenth, and Brendon Hartley, who was the slowest on track.

Two drivers were unable to set a time in the session – Romain Grosjean and Max Verstappen. Grosjean crashed in Free Practice One and was unable to get out in time, and Verstappen hit the wall early on to completely write off his running for the afternoon.