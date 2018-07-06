Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel quickest in Free Practice Two

Vettel in FP2
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Sebastian Vettel led the times in Free Practice Two for the British Grand Prix for the first time since the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver was just 0.187 seconds faster than home-favourite, Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon’s running. Hamilton went quickest in the morning’s session, which was a Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport one-two, with Valtteri Bottas going second quickest. However third was the best that the Finn could manage in FP2.

Fourth quickest went to Kimi Räikkönen, and he was closely followed by Daniel Ricciardo. Fernando Alonso put in an impressive lap to grab the sixth quickest time of the day, although that was nearly a second slower than Ricciardo’s time in fifth. Nico Hülkenberg went seventh, ahead of the two Sahara Force India F1 Team drivers in eighth and ninth, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top ten.

The best time for Carlos Sainz Jr. would only put him eleventh fastest, ahead of Haas F1 Team‘s Kevin Magnussen. Pierre Gasly pulled to a stop with a suspected gearbox issue, with his time prior to that putting him in thirteenth place.

Marcus Ericsson put his Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team car in fourteenth place, followed by the Williams Martini Racing duo, with Lance Stroll narrowly bettering team-mate Sergey Sirotkin. Bringing up the rear was Stoffel Vandoorne, who set a time that was only good enough for seventeenth, and Brendon Hartley, who was the slowest on track.

Two drivers were unable to set a time in the session – Romain Grosjean and Max Verstappen. Grosjean crashed in Free Practice One and was unable to get out in time, and Verstappen hit the wall early on to completely write off his running for the afternoon.

PosNo.DriverTeamTime   
15Sebastian VettelScuderia Ferrari1.27.552
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.27.739
377Valtteri BottasMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.27.909
47Kimi RaikkonnenScuderia Ferrari1.28.045
53Daniel RicciardoAston Martin Red Bull Racing1.28.408
614Fernando AlonsoMcLaren F1 Team1.29.306
727Nico HulkenbergRenault Sport Formula One Team1.29.354
831Esteban OconSahara Force India F1 Team1.29.467
911Sergio PerezSahara Force India F1 Team1.29.522
1016Charles LeclercAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1.29.557
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault Sport Formula One Team1.29.563
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas-F1 Team1.29.617
1313Pierre GaslyRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.29.831
149Marcus EricssonAlfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team1.30.046
1518Lance StrollWilliams Martini Racing1.30.069
1635Sergey SirotkinWilliams Martini Racing1.30.103
172Stoffel VandorneMcLaren F1 Team1.30.121
1828Brendon HartleyRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.30.404
1933Max VerstappenAston Martin Red Bull RacingNo time
208Romain GrosjeanHaas-F1 TeamNo time

Related Posts

Max Verstappen - Formula 1 - 2018 British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton - British Grand Prix - F1
Stoffel Vandoorne - F1