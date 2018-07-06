Sebastian Vettel: “This track may not see us as favourites”

Sebastian Vettel feels it is up to him and his Scuderia Ferrari team to get to most out of their SF71H package this weekend at Silverstone, a circuit that he feels will not see the team as favourites.

2015 was the last time the German stood on the podium at Silverstone, while his only win at the circuit came back in 2009, the first year he competed with his former team Red Bull Racing.

Vettel, who has three wins to his name in the opening nine races of 2018 and finished on the podium last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, feels there is potential for Ferrari to do well this weekend in the British Grand Prix.

“This track may not see us as favourites, but with regard to last year I think our car has more potential: it’s up to us to find the way to get the most out of it,” said Vettel.

“The season so far has been filled with ups and downs, but there’s always the chance to do well.”

Vettel acknowledges that it is too early to say who is going to come out on top this season in the championship, with just one point separating him from Lewis Hamilton at the very top, while Aston Martin Red Bull Racing have two drivers who have tasted the victory champagne this season in Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

“We can’t say yet which way the championship is going on,” said Vettel, “but, obviously, it all depends on the big steps in terms of performance; we have our plan and we’ve been working very hard.”