Simmons Joins CDR for Remainder of BRDC F3 Season

Ayrton Simmons, who this year has been competing in the F4 British Championship will compete in the BRDC British F3 Championship. The 17-year-old joins Chris Dittmann Racing for the remainder of the season starting with Spa-Francorchamps in two weeks time.

With none of the remaining rounds clashing, Simmons is free to complete his championship campaign in the F4 series, though the JHR Developments racer did not confirm.

He currently lies second in the championship with 210 points, 57 behind championship leader Kiern Jewiss, having collected three wins this year so far. Over his last three campaigns in the series he has picked up a podium with his maiden win coming at the start of 2017 with TRS Arden.

Speaking about his move up to F3 as he evaluates his 2019 plans, he said; “I’m really excited to be stepping up to BRDC British F3 in time for the Spa Francorchamps round. This is the next step up in my career and while it’s come earlier than we expected, it’s too good an opportunity to miss.

“It’s a move I expected to make anyway and now I have a chance to learn the car and series ahead of hopefully a full season in 2019.”

Both Chia Wing Hoong and fellow F4 graduate Harry Webb have competed for the team this year, but neither were present at the last round at Silverstone.

“We’re really pleased to have Ayrton join us ahead of the next round of the BRDC British F3 Championship” said Chris Dittman. “He has shown what he is capable of in the past couple of years and we are really looking forward to working with a driver of his potential, especially after we had our best round of the year so far at Snetterton. We’re excited to see what he can do with us and can’t wait to get going at Spa.”