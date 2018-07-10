Solberg feels the pain at 2018 World RX of Sweden

The 2018 World RX of Sweden certainly brought the Magic to the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, however for Petter Solberg the magic only lasted as far as the Semi-Final stages.

The Norwegian driver was the only man to stop his team-mate Johan Kristoffersson taking a clean sweep in Qualifying at Holjes and made it through to the Semi-Finals. Even an issue in the first Qualifying session didn’t’ stop a typical Solberg fightback.

However, an issue with the car in Semi-Final Two put an end to the weekend for the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver.

“I have been disappointed before in my career, but I don’t know if I can remember a time when I am more disappointed than this. This one really hurt so bad,” explained Solberg.

“I had the race in my hand, we were going directly to the final where I wanted a win. I wanted it so much.”

With missing out on the Supercar Final for only the second time this year, Solberg lies in third place in the Drivers Championship in what is a hotly disputed second place between himself, Andreas Bakkerud, Sebastien Loeb, Timmy Hansen and Mattias Ekstrom.

Despite this, Solberg admits that there was an issue with the car right from the start of the Semi-Final race and that this ended his chances for a possible first win since the 2017 World RX of Great Britain. Something that Solberg is eager to rectify and soon.

“Coming out of one corner, something wasn’t right with the car, I pulled over and that was the end. There’s nothing more to say.”