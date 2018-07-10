Steiner disappointed with Haas F1 result despite points finish

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner was disappointed to come away with another non-finish at the British Grand Prix after Romain Grosjean crashed out of the race at Silverstone.

While his team mate Kevin Magnussen managed to get in to the top ten, Steiner believes the team should be performing better.

“We should go away from here happier and with more points. I think we lost quite a few points.” said Steiner. “We need to go away and evaluate what actually happened at turn one and avoid this for the future.”

Romain Grosjean’s future at the team has been put in doubt after a failure to deliver on potential. The Frenchman scored his first points finish in Austria for the first time since Japan in 2017, he has also recorded four retirements and five non-points scoring finishes.

“This is obviously not acceptable because we keep on losing points while having a good car. I think we just need to go sit down and see what we can do to come away better, or at least where we should be. In the end, we’re not going home empty handed.

“The guys can be proud of what they achieved. In the end, we have two points. Three points-scoring finishes in a row is pretty good, but I wouldn’t say I’m ecstatic about it, as it should be a lot more.”

In contrast to Grosjean’s season, Magnussen has had six points finishing places and only one retirement, while there is clearly more to be done at the team, the Dane was glad to be in the points again.

“We scored two points, and that’s all that matters. It was the best we could do today. It could have been better, and it should have been, but here we are. We still scored points.” added Magnussen.