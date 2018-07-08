Stewards Deem No Further Action Necessary after Grosjean/Sainz Clash

Stewards at Silverstone deemed that the incident between Romain Grosjean and Carlos Sainz Jr. that ended both their races was a racing accident, and no further action will be taken against either driver.

The accident at Copse Corner saw the deployment of the Safety Car for the second time in the afternoon as Sainz attempted to make a pass around Grosjean, only for the Haas F1 Team driver to understeer into the Renault Sport Formula One Team driver car due to the turbulence from the Spaniard’s car.

“The drivers gave clear evidence that agreed,” said the statement from the Silverstone stewards. “Car 55 had a run on the outside of Car 8 going into the very fast turn 9. While the driver of Car 55 did slightly tighten his line towards the apex, the drivers agreed that this was not the entire reason for the incident.

“The driver of Car 8 explained that he had braked, where he would not normally brake, at the entry of the turn to avoid an incident, but as soon as his front wing was in the turbulence from Car 55 he had a slight understeer and as the cars were very close they made contact and subsequently both cars crashed.

“The drivers agreed that it was a racing incident and the stewards determined that neither was wholly or predominantly at fault and took No Further Action.”

The incident ended an interesting afternoon for Grosjean after first lap contact with team-mate Kevin Magnussen, which was also investigated during the race with no action being taken. The clash dented his hopes of points having started eighth and was running outside the top ten when the Sainz crash occurred.

“At the beginning of the race with Kevin, I think it was a mistake from both of us,” said Grosjean. “It shouldn’t happen, so we need to work on that to ensure it doesn’t happy anymore. That obviously cost us a lot of positions on the first corner.

“After that, with Carlos (Sainz), I haven’t studied the footage, to be fair. It felt like he turned in quite hard on the corner and didn’t give me much room on the inside. I tried to go on the brake to avoid a contact, but there was not much room for me to go. It’s a shame.”

For Sainz, it ended his chance of a top ten finish having jumped from sixteenth on the grid to ninth on the opening lap after avoiding all the chaos ahead of him, although he also rued a slow pit stop that forced him to fight back through the field again, including against Grosjean.

“I had a great start jumping seven places from sixteenth to ninth,” said Sainz. “We lost some positions after the first pit-stop but then, after stopping again for the Soft tyre during the Safety Car, we were looking good to get back in the points.

“It was a shame for it to end like that. Let’s look forward to Hockenheim.”