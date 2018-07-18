Stroll Has Fond Memories Of Hockenheimring – ” It has always treated me well”

Lance Stroll is looking forward to returning to the Hockenheimring after saying he has “fond memories” of the track from his junior days.

Formula 1 returns to Germany after a year absence and Stroll feels it is a “cool” circuit that has a good flow to it.

“This is a cool track that has a great flow and I know it really well.”

Stroll has had success in Germany during his Formula 3 days and feels it has always treat him well.

“I have very fond memories of driving there and it has always treated me well.” Said Stroll. “I have won three races there in the past and our Formula 3 car always worked pretty well there.”

The Williams Martini Racing driver makes his first appearance at a German Grand Prix in Formula 1 this weekend and admits he can’t wait to witness the atmosphere surrounding the town and circuit.

“I have not seen an F1 race there, but I’m told that the atmosphere in the stadium section is electric.

“The town itself is not much of a place and usually there is not much happening there, but I am sure that will be very different when the F1 fans get back there after not having had a German race for two years.”