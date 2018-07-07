Tandy Tops GTLM Charts in Friday Practice At CTMP

The last time Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet shared a #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park; the weekend ended with the two of them standing on the top step of the podium, drenched in champagne.

That was back in 2015. However, if Friday practice at CTMP is any indication, there’s a reasonable chance this weekend could end the same way. Tandy finished the afternoon session with the fastest lap of the day for the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class, turning a 1m:14.357s (119.052 mph).

It topped a good day for the two-car Porsche GT Team, as Laurens Vanthoor led the day’s opening WeatherTech Championship practice session in the #912 Porsche he shares with Earl Bamber.

“The track is quick today, so the cars feel really fast out there,” Tandy said. “It’s fun to drive, turns 1 and 2, is a lot of fun with the high-downforce GTLM cars. It’s nice to be quick, to have both cars top both sessions.”

Thanks to the generous support of SiriusXM Canada, the #86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3, co-driven by Katherine Legge and Alvaro Parente, will once again be on the grid for Sunday’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix.