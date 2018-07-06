Vandoorne hoping for better weekend in front of ‘home crowd’

Stoffel Vandoorne is hoping for a better result at McLaren F1 Team’s home race than he had a week ago at the Red Bull Ring.

The Belgian struggled in Austria as he retired late on but is looking forward to returning to Silverstone and enjoys driving this famous old circuit.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Silverstone for the team’s home race.

“I love driving this circuit, and the famous Maggotts-Becketts section really is one of the best sections of track, that all the drivers love to drive to the limit.

“The weather is always a little bit unpredictable, and both the fast, flowing first sector and also the tighter, twisty infield sections feel very rewarding when you get them right.”

McLaren has been under a bit of scrutiny in the last few days but Vandoorne is focused on getting the most out of his McLaren car.

“Everyone in the team has worked incredibly hard during this tough triple-header and it’s nice to be able to finish it with a race closer to home.

“We’re pushing hard to get new components ready for this weekend so we can get the most out of our package.

“It’ll be interesting to see how these tyre compounds behave on the new surface so it’s important we get a read on that as soon as possible.”

The British Grand Prix is the third part of a triple header that started in France and Vandoorne is glad to be finishing this run of races at the team’s home race.

“I’m hoping for a better weekend in front of our home crowd after a difficult race in Austria.

“We showed there was good potential for Sunday but after a tough start we were then hampered by car problems, which hopefully we can iron out for the final race of the triple-header, in front of the British fans.”