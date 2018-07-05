Verstappen Eager to Maintain Momentum and Secure Podium at Silverstone

Following his first win of 2018 last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen arrives at Silverstone with confidence looking for his second visit to the podium in Great Britain, having finished second back in 2016.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver is on a strong run of form having taken three consecutive podiums for the first time in his career in Canada, France and Austria, and now sits fifth in the Drivers’ Championship, just three points behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

The Dutchman feels Silverstone is a great track to end Formula 1’s first ever triple-header on, with Verstappen aiming to keep his momentum going in the Northamptonshire sunshine, although he wouldn’t mind a bit of rain!

“Silverstone is a great track to end this busy stint at,” said Verstappen. “It’s a very historic track but also great fun. It has a lot of fast corners, Becketts and Maggots being my favourite and there are always loads of fans out in force.

“It is quite hard to overtake due to the fast corners, which means it’s hard to follow so I’ll be hoping for some of that lovely British rain. I have been on the podium once before there, so I’m eager to get back on it.”

Verstappen is also happy that the race at Silverstone takes place so close to Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base so the mechanics and engineers can be close to home rather than abroad like the rest of the season.

“Being close to the team HQ is also a bonus, it is nice for the mechanics and engineers to be close to home for a race weekend,” said the Dutchman.